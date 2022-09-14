EsportsBet brings expert analysis and crypto integration for all your esports betting needs

Written in partnership with EsportsBet.

The popularity of esports and competitive gaming has given rise to a flourishing esports betting scene. A large number of fans are frequently laying down their bets on their favorite esports and teams. With many different platforms available to bettors, EsportsBet.io is looking to stand atop of the competition.

EsportsBet.io is a crypto-based sport and esport betting platform. Their goal is to combine two of the most successful market booms of recent years: esports and cryptocurrency. Users can stake their Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and nine additional cryptocurrencies on countless competitions, such as esports, streamers, and sports.

Screenshot via EsportsBet.io

EsportsBet.io differs from other betting platforms by providing resources and a community to help users conduct their own research and improve their chances of winning. The EsportsBet.io Betting Alpha Community is where EsportsBet’s specialists and analysts bring forth their data and reasoning for which bets are favored across multiple genres.

Users will have access to the most available markets, lowest spreads, and highest cash back rebates. Additionally, EsportsBet.io has multiple safety measures in place to protect competitive integrity, an issue that has cropped up repeatedly in the still-young esports betting scene. With a human customer support team and AI-fueled odds algorithms, EsportsBet.io’s goal is to bring responsible and easily accessible crypto betting to esports fans all over the world.

Screenshot via EsportsBet.io

To get started with EsportsBet, join the official Discord server. You’ll be able to access all the channels for bettors and EsportsBet employees to discuss upcoming matches, their preferred picks, and data-driven predictions for matches across multiple titles. You can also use the #alpha-predictions channel to get specialist insight into the biggest matches and bets of the day.

If you’re ready to get betting with crypto at EsportsBet.io, it’s incredibly easy to get started. Simply create an account with one of many crypto brokers—such as eToro, Binance, Coinbase—or a number of others. Link a traditional bank account or card, then choose a cryptocurrency to buy and hold.

You can then add your crypto assets to your EsportsBet wallet by clicking in the top right corner. Follow the instructions on how to use your wallet address and transfer code. There is also the option to instantly add crypto to your EsportsBet account with the “1 click 2 buy” button, which lets you choose which currency you’d like at any amount. EsportsBet even offers 10 percent annual interest paid daily for deposits on their site.

If you’re looking to start staking on your favorite esports, go to EsportsBet.io to begin as early as today. There is also an ongoing bonus for new sign-ups. Users can choose between either a 50-percent first deposit bonus for up to 200 USDT in value, or one risk-free bet for up to 100 USDT applicable on a first deposit and first bet. It’s never been easier to get started with EsportsBet.io.