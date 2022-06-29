DXRacer announces partnership with Immortals, releases special collab chair

Written in partnership with DXRacer

Popular gaming chair manufacturer DXRacer has unveiled a partnership with esports organization Immortals. The org currently fields teams in League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and VALORANT.

In addition to providing Immortals’ players, content creators, and staff with specialty gaming chairs, DXRacer’s goal is to support Immortals in its many offline activities. Immortals is based in the Great Lakes Region, where DXRacer’s headquarters is also located. One of Immortals’ more recent events was ‘Immortals Invasion,’ a community-driven multi-day event that took place across Detroit, Michigan from June 23 to 26 and offered in-person gaming experiences.

DXRacer will also be releasing an Immortals co-branded chair as part of their newest line of products, the DXRacer Craft Pro. Pre-orders for these specially branded chairs begin on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10am CT. Additionally, Immortals will be providing opportunities for fans to win the chair by hosting giveaways.

Image via DXRacer

The collaboration chair’s designs will be embroidered to stand out. It will come with many features, such as integrated lumbar support, a height-adjustable headrest, patented anti-pinch recline covers, a four-dimensional movable armrest, and a lightweight aluminum alloy wheelbase.

DXRacer’s Craft Pro line of products places emphasis on customization. The manufacturer hopes to offer regular consumers the ability to order their own custom-designed chairs to fit all their comfort and personalization needs.

Immortals star Yougelly will be hosting monthly DXRacer branded livestreams. These events will also feature giveaways, so those interested should keep up to date.