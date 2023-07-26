Dungeon Fighter Online takes aim with new Archer character: Play the Muse and Traveler today

This article is sponsored by Neople Inc.

Neople Inc., a globally renowned game developer recognized for its popular action RPG, Dungeon Fighter Online (DFO), also known as Dungeon & Fighter, released the Archer character update on July 25.

This recent patch expands the game’s already rich character roster and provides a fresh experience for newcomers and seasoned players alike.

A unique, refreshing addition to the DFO universe

The Archer brings a unique combination of agility and precision, focusing on delivering powerful long-range attacks while maintaining control over the battlefield dynamics. This character creates a stimulating shift in combat style, bringing another layer of complexity and depth to the extensive lineup of characters that make up the vibrant world of DFO. The Archer character also offers two advanced class paths: the Muse and the Traveler.

Muse: Harmonizing combat with melody

Image via Neople Inc.

The Muse advancement presents an intriguing buffer role, merging combat skills with the power of music. With her signature weapon, the Lyra Bow, the Muse can fire melody-infused arrows that increase the strength and morale of her allies while inflicting substantial damage upon enemies. Her abilities are designed to amplify the capabilities of her team, providing strategic enhancements and debilitating attacks that can swing the momentum of a battle in favor of her team.

Traveler: Unleashing technological fury

Image via Neople Inc.

The Traveler advancement uses state-of-the-art technology from the Free Explorer’s Guild, embodying a creative DPS role. Her Longbow weapon launches auxiliary missiles that cause additional destruction on the battlefield, emphasizing her crowd control and AoE damage capabilities. Her skills offer rapid, fast-paced action and control over groups of enemies, making her a force to be reckoned with in any confrontation.

Celebrating the arrival of the Archer

Image via Neople Inc.

To celebrate the Archer’s debut, Neople has organized a series of festive events and rewards, giving opportunities for both new and returning users to explore the Archer update. These celebratory measures range from accelerated leveling modes to rewards for daily logins and dungeon completions, ensuring inclusivity and rapid access to higher-level content for every player. Event features such as the ability to duplicate the Archer character’s equipment onto another character encourage variety in gameplay and exploration. Players can also engage in the ongoing DFO Twitch drops event to earn additional cosmetic and high-value rewards.

Expansion to the Epic Games Store

In line with the Archer update, Dungeon Fighter Online is broadening its horizons by marking its presence on the Epic Games Store. This strategic expansion is poised to attract new audiences, stimulating the growth of the DFO community and fostering a diverse gaming community.

Image via Neople Inc.

A pioneering legacy

Since its initial launch in 2015, Dungeon Fighter Online has attracted a dedicated global user base, becoming accessible on multiple platforms, including Neople, Steam, and now the Epic Games Store. The unique fusion of elements from 2D massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) with beat ‘em up mechanics has earned the game a loyal community. The game showcases a broad character lineup, extensive customization options, a multitude of dungeons and raids for cooperative play, as well as visually stunning graphics and audio effects. The addition of the Archer character and the Muse and Traveler advancements reaffirms DFO’s unwavering commitment to offering a versatile, engaging, and continually evolving gaming experience for its thriving fan base.

Image via Neople Inc.

About Neople Inc.

Neople Inc., a prominent player in the global gaming industry, is renowned for its innovation, creativity, and attention to detail in the gaming industry. Its portfolio is a vibrant and engaging blend of MMORPGs and fighting games across PC, mobile, and console platforms that expand on the Dungeon Fighter Online universe.

One aspect that sets Neople apart is its dedication to fostering a dynamic gaming community, something evident through its active social media presence. Players are invited to engage with Neople and join the conversation on Reddit, Discord, Twitch, YouTube, and its official website to become a part of its global gaming community.

