Aussie streamers play retro classics, take on the Big Mac Chant in epic highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback

Aussie streamers bring back classic games and the Big Mac Chant
Published: May 17, 2024 02:03 am

This article is written in partnership with McDonald’s.

Could you go from racking up Victory Royales in Fortnite to mulchifying zombies in Plants vs Zombies, then building monster rides in Rollercoaster Tycoon?

That’s the challenge Macca’s set for Aussie streamers, including Team PWR, and you can catch up on the retro-gaming action with highlights from Macca’s Big Mac Throwback streams.

Macca’s has brought back the classic Big Mac Chant—“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun.” They teamed up with Aussie gaming legends to introduce the chant to a new generation as well as play their favourite games from the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, and ‘10s.

So how did they get on? And could they handle the bonus task of speedrunning the Big Mac Chant? It was clearly outside their comfort zone but, streaming on Twitch and TikTok, they rose to the challenge like champs.

Devilique took to Tetris like a pro, telling stories of how gaming helped her bond with her brother. She blasted through the Big Mac Chant with no worries, as did Elysa, who got an official thumbs up from Macca’s.

Overstrand also succeeded in speedrunning the Big Mac Chant, and while he was shocked you couldn’t pause Pac-Man, he still racked up high score after high score. It almost made up for accidentally drowning his handyman in Rollercoaster Tycoon.

AlphaAnton old school picks were Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. He shared his own Macca’s memories, including the coming-of-age moment when his parents let him switch from a Happy Meal to a Big Mac. Chanzes was thrown by the original Tomb Raider’s tank controls, but demonstrated his mastery of Plants vs Zombies.

Finally, Nalopia took on Overwatch and Rollercoaster Tycoon (thankfully, with fewer employee fatalities) and challenged guest Team PWR member Loserfruit to tackle the Big Mac Chant during the stream. Both of them aced it.

You can feast your eyes on the highlights of Macca’s and Team PWR’s Big Mac Throwback below. And if all those chants leave you craving a Big Mac, head to Macca’s to order the original mouthful.

@nalopia

Mastering the Big Mac Chant in just 4 seconds is no walk in the park! 🍔💪 @McDonald’s Australia #TheOriginalMouthful #Maccas #ad

♬ original sound – Nalopia
@overstrand

Big Mac Chant Fail, maybe I should stick to playing games @mcdonaldsau TheOriginalMouthful Maccas ad

♬ original sound – PWR Overstrand – PWR Overstrand
@chanzes

Like tackling a final boss, conquering the Big Mac Chant in 4 seconds is a challenge worth taking on! @McDonald’s Australia #TheOriginalMouthful #Maccas #ad

♬ original sound – Chanzes
@alphaanton

Inspired by the Big Mac Throwback, we recently visited some of our favourite gaming memories from the 80s, 90s, 00s and 10s! What is your favourite gaming memory from those times?? @mcdonaldsau TheOriginalMouthful Maccas Ad

♬ original sound – Anton 🐺 – Anton 🐺
@develique

Do you remember Macca’s iconic Big Mac Chant? @McDonald’s Australia #TheOriginalMouthful #Maccas #ad

♬ original sound – Develique
@elysamelon

Guess how many takes this Big Mac Chant took? I had a blast going down memory lane thanks to @McDonald’s Australia and playing my most loved games across the years! #TheOriginalMouthful #Maccas #ad 🍔

♬ som original – 𝘒𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘛 ( Alastor’s Son)
