When does the Splatfest event end?￼

Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.

If you’re planning on joining a team, here are the end dates for this month’s Splatfest.

Splatfest end date and time

For this month’s Splatfest, the event will start on Friday, Sept. 23 at 5pm CT (1am BST)and is scheduled to end on Sept. 25 at 5pm CT (1am BST). It will last 48 hours.

Remember that when the event reaches halftime, that is Sept. 24 at 5pm CT (1am BST), there will be the chance to play a Tricolor Turf War, where the team in the lead will have to defend from the players of the other two teams simultaneously.

Throughout the event, participants will play in unique matches and earn points for their respective sides to see who will come out on top, with the results coming out on Monday, Sept. 26. Until then, however, the splatfest results will be kept secret.

At the end of the Splatfest, everyone who participated in the event will receive a Super Sea Snail, with the winning team’s players receiving additional prizes. These prizes can be exchanged to add a new ability slot to a piece of gear or reroll the abilities on it by speaking to Murch outside the battle lobby.