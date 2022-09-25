Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users

Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles- but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.

Players across the globe are complaining that the mode just isn’t working. When cephalopods queue into a match in the mode, they are greeted with a message saying there aren’t enough players or are just thrown into a standard Turf War match despite not choosing to play that mode in the first place.

This obviously sucks for what was meant to be the game’s first big Splatfest. To have its main mode just not working or giving players the opposite of what they queued up for has led a lot of players to be angry. After all, you can only play this mode effectively one day a month when each Splatfest is happening. So players might need to wait another month or so to have another chance at taking part and unlocking those exclusive matches.

https://twitter.com/6halowee/status/1574008868778246155/photo/1

But what is causing these issues? Well, for starters some players have noticed in the Splatoon 3 version 1.1.1 patch notes that Nintendo changed it so the rate of Tricolor Battles decreases. Which begs the question why on earth is there a mode for players to choose Tricolor Battles at all if their chances of getting a match in its own mode aren’t 100 percent guaranteed?

Hopefully, Nintendo fix these glaring problems in the future to let Inklings and Octolings play what they want, but for now, don’t expect to find many Tricolor battles if you queue up for one.