Splatoon 3 is almost here and as fans spend the final days prepping for launch you may still be wondering where exactly to pick up a copy of the game.

In a practice that has become extremely common, you can get some extra goodies with your copy of the game by pre-ordering at specific outlets and this time there is a fair amount of variety among them.

So you can pick the best deal for you, here is a look at all of the upcoming pre-order bonuses for Splatoon 3.

All pre-order bonuses for Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

If you’re looking to make the most from your pre-order of Splatoon 3, there are a few options that will provide you with unique gifts. As usual, different retailers have their own exclusive items and as such, you’ll want to shop around before you make up your mind.

Best Buy is offering a unique inkling keychain. Of course, alongside this item, you’ll also get a copy of the game to arrive on launch.

Image via Best Buy

GameStop will be distributing a unique set of stickers with their copy of the game to those who pre-order.

Image via GameStop

Walmart has the biggest bonus, providing those who pre-order with a plush toy of an Inkling Squid and there are even multiple colors to choose from.

Image via Walmart

In the UK the Nintendo Store will have two bonuses for fans: these are a Squid Pin and a Gym Bag decked out with a Splatoon-style decal.

Image via Nintendo Store UK

While these are all of the bonuses you can score with your purchase of Splatoon 3, you’ll need to wait until you can get in the store to pick them up on launch day.

If you pre-order the game digitally then you’ll have access at midnight on release, but this time there will be no special pre-order bonuses.