Splatoon 3 patch 1.1.1 is now live: Here’s everything you need to know

After a gigantic launch for Nintendo’s third-person shooter Splatoon 3, the game has received a plethora of updates remedying small issues that players have had with the game.

Today, Nintendo shared details of patch 1.1.1, which included changes to Splatfests, Player Controls, Multiplayer, Salmon Run, Story Mode, and more.

Fans will be happy to hear the connection issues experiences in Multiplayer and Salmon Run have both been remedied. From the multiplayer perspective, other changes should have fixed problems where players were not receiving XP and money. Collection and map issues were also rolled out so that the multiplayer gameplay should function as intended.

Similarly, collision problems in Salmon Run were fixed alongside a variety of reward issues. The biggest fix for this mode was rolled out to stop crashes that were taking place when blasting a submerged Maw.

Story Mode also received a few small changes. These all came to fix problems with the game’s final stage such as communication errors and the cutscene not appearing. With this update, players shouldn’t encounter any problems when finishing the game.

Alongside these mode-specific changes, there were more general fixes rolled out that cover a range of bases you can check these and the other changes via Nintendo below.

Festival changes

Adjusted the occurrence rate of tricolor battles so that the frequency is below a certain level from the perspective of the defending power.

Changes to player controls

Fixed an issue where, when charging Ikanobori and performing Squid Roll, performing certain actions could cause the player to fly farther than intended.

Fixed an issue where bullets from the main weapon could not be fired correctly when playing for a long time with the software running.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to go through the water surface and stand in the water when moving at high speeds, such as by maneuvering slides.

Match-related changes

Fixed an issue where communication errors could occur frequently at the end of battle depending on the communication environment.

Fixed an issue where the hitboxes for the 3rd and 4th bullets fired with a single overflowsher would be extremely small.

Fixed an issue where money and Keiken values ​​were not added when the battle was not counted as a loss due to a low number of players.

Fixed an issue where certain modes would continue to be unable to cancel when not enough other players have gathered, and now automatically cancel after a certain amount of time.

Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipbuilding that allowed players to climb behind certain drawbridges.

Salmon Run Changes

Fixed the problem that a communication error may occur frequently at the end of bytes depending on the communication environment.

Fixed an issue where the mudshake that appeared in the special situation “Spout of mudshake” would move.

Fixed an issue where, even if the title is the same when working part-time with a friend, the evaluation points would be different, and the evaluation points would not increase.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you continued to damage moles in the ground with things like special weapons.

Fixed an issue where players could not return to the stage after entering the stage for some reason.

Fixed an issue where the earned Kumasan points were shown to be smaller than the value actually added to the save data when completing a part-time job, and as a result, rewards could not be obtained.

Fixed an issue where the message at the start of WAVE3 changed depending on whether or not there was a chance of a salmon appearing.

Hero Mode Changes

Fixed an issue where, after clearing the final stage, a communication error occurred in the middle of a specific scene, causing players to be sent back to the plaza. *You can see the effect after clearing by clearing the final stage again. *Even if this problem occurs, the final stage will be treated as cleared, and you can skip the stage from the pause menu when trying again.



Other changes