Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch and accessories coming in August and September

Nintendo is continuing to hype up the release of Splatoon 3 by creating a Splatoon edition of the Switch OLED that will be released on Aug. 26, the company announced today.

The Splatoon franchise has quickly grown into one of the most popular in Nintendo’s lineup, keeping up with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Mario Kart 8. Splatoon 3 was first announced during the Nintendo Direct that occurred in February 2021 and now has a release date of Sept. 9 over a year later.

Like with other highly-anticipated releases, Nintendo is taking things one step further by releasing another special edition of the Switch console. This time, the new edition will be on the Switch OLED, Nintendo’s polished version of the original Switch that was released in October 2021.

Complete the look with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case, both arriving on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/ToNhedU65i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022

The new Switch OLED comes with two new joy-cons with gradients, each with purple and pink on the first and green and yellow on the other. These brightly colored joy-cons stand out much more than the OLED’s usual white ones and only add to the character of this Splatoon 3 edition. Each joy-con comes with a translucent decal full of paint splashes and characters from the game. This design continues on the back of the Switch itself, with more translucent decals that extend to the back of the joy-cons themselves. The Switch OLED’s white docking station has also got fun decals added to the front and bright green paint splatter in the lower right corner.

For those who may not be able to afford a new Switch OLED, Nintendo has given them additional options to get in on the Splatoon 3 collaboration. A Switch Pro Controller and Switch OLED carrying cases with the same coloring and decals will be available starting Sept. 9 alongside the game’s release.