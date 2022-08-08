Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct taking place this week

Splatoon 3 will receive an exclusive Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as announced today by Nintendo of America on its official Twitter account.

The broadcast will start at 8am CT and should last 30 minutes. There hasn’t been a reveal from Nintendo as to what content will be covered in detail, but it’s easy to speculate that there will be a fair amount of new gameplay, new information about the game’s Campaign, PvP, and PvE modes, and perhaps details on post-launch support and any special editions of the game, a similar structure to Direct of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

Splatoon 3’s release date is Sept. 9, which means this Direct could be the last one before players can play at home. It’s been a year since the initial official announcement of Splatoon 3 and since before that fans have been eager for its well-known competitive multiplayer, the return of the Salmon Run co-op mode, and the new single-player campaign.

Splatoon 3 will receive its own special-edition OLED Switch model, featuring an exclusive dock and Joy-Con featuring in-game art in the form of graffiti and paint splatters.