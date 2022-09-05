Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media.

The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering social media after some players got their hands on the title early.

The spoiler floodgates have opened and the Splatoon subreddit has taken action by removing any spoiler-filled content so players wishing to enjoy the game after its official release date can do so without boss battle or single-player story mode spoilers.

YouTube, however, is a dangerous hotspot for fans of the Splatoon series. Thumbnails and titles in particular are being plagued with spoilers. YouTube hasn’t removed spoiler content as of yet and fans hoping the platform will take action against the spoiler videos soon.

Reports are circulating regarding cracked versions of the game floating around the internet with some rumors stating the game’s files are being dumped on PC.

Image via Nintendo

Fortunately, these leaks will only impact the single player side of Splatoon. Multiplayer won’t be live until Friday, Sept. 9, so fans still could have a few surprises ahead of them.

Splatoon 3’s official release date is also Sept. 9, so fans will have to keep their eyes off YouTube and Reddit for a little longer.