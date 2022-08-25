Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action

Not revolutionary, but it does feel like a logical next step.

Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive.

Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted in previous Splatoon entries, but that is far from a bad thing.

In this testing period, the players were allowed to check out Splatoon 3’s single-player mode, wave-based Salmon Run mode, and the signature Turf War multiplayer mode that fans have come to love.

According to CNet, the single-player mode includes some fun puzzle platforming tasks to complete while learning the controls and the way to play the game. Speaking to the outlet, Nintendo of America’s Nate Bihldorff explained this was by design.

“You’re having an incredible time playing through this adventure, you’re going through serious platforming challenges, you’re learning to use a whole bunch of new weapons that maybe you’ve never used before,” he told CNet.

“You don’t realize you’re getting better at the multiplayer game while you’re doing it—all those skills that you’re picking up to just make it through the [single player] mode are absolutely applicable.”

For the most part, Salmon Run hasn’t changed outside of some minor improvements, NintendoLife noted. The biggest change is you can throw Golden Eggs, but it will cost a fair amount of ink to do so means you’ll want to pick your spot perfectly.

Similarly, Turf Wars remains the same as in previous Splatoon games, but now there is a greater focus on customization. With the new cosmetic additions, you’ll be able to make your character more unique when competing online.

The general consensus from these reports suggests Splatoon 3 is the next step in the franchise but no giant leap.

If you’ve played Splatoon 2, you’ve probably experienced a lot of what its sequel has to offer, but this new game provides a fresh polished experience with extra goodies.