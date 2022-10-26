Nintendo pulls Rainmaker from Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battles to investigate bug

Players will have to make do with the other three modes for now.

Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battle rotation to investigate a bug.

As reported by NintendoLife, Splatoon 3 data miner and news source OatmealDome translated a tweet from the official Japanese-language Splatoon account. The tweet reads that Nintendo has taken out Rainmaker to fix a bug. The bug affects the team that tries to take possession of the Rainmaker: upon picking it up, that team’s score count will immediately change to one, resulting in unfair battles. The development team doesn’t have an estimated return date yet, but they promise that an update in “the near future” will fix it.

[Splatoon 3]



Nintendo has temporarily removed Rainmaker from rotation in Anarchy Battle because of a bug that can cause the score counter to immediately go to 1 when touching a checkpoint.



An update will be released in the near future to fix this issue. https://t.co/tZYx2SLRgR — SpookmealDome 🎃 (@OatmealDome) October 26, 2022

OatmealDome also shared a tweet that showed the bug in action. When a player picked up the Rainmaker, their score immediately dropped all the way to one. Dot Esports can confirm that Rainmaker has already been removed in the Anarchy Battle rotation, so it appears to be affecting players around the world.

Rainmaker is one of Splatoon 3’s four competitive modes alongside Clam Blitz, Splat Zones, and Tower Control. Players were quick to fill the comments of OatmealDome’s post, debating as to whether Rainmaker was the game’s best mode or one of its worst.

Players who prefer other modes will be able to play them more frequently while Rainmaker is removed: the modes normally rotate every two hours and two modes are available at any given time. According to the current mode forecast, one of the other modes will be substituted in Rainmaker’s place each time it would normally appear.