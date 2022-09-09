Little Buddy Hairstyles in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 offers a ton of customization options for players to create their own unique in-game persona, but it’s not just limited to the players themselves.

In Splatoon 3 you’ll be paired up with a little buddy, and as you begin your journey into the game you’ll also need to pick out exactly how you want them to look. Unlike the players, little buddies don’t have many options to change up, but the hair is still fully customizable.

If you’re prepping to start your Splatoon 3 journey and wondering what options you have here is a look at all of the hairstyles available for Smallfry.

All hairstyles for Smallfry in Splatoon 3

Screengrabs via Nintendo/ Inkipedia

There are just seven hairstyles for your little buddy in Splatoon 3. These are all accessible when you create your character at the start of the game and do provide small appearance changes for the Smallfry.

You’ll have access to three different kinds of mohawk including spiked or straight, a swept back look, tied back look, pineapple style, and more.

You can check out a list of these unique styles below.

Classic Style

Mohawk Style

Spiky Style

Pompadour Style

Swept Style

Bun Style

Pineapple Style

Sadly, this is the limit of customization that you’ll have for your little buddy as no other parts of its body are changeable.

Despite this, you shouldn’t have any shortage of customizable parts in Splatoon 3 thanks to the variety of looks for the player, in-game items, and of course the drawing board where you can showcase a unique message to other players.