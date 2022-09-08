How to play with friends online in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is a multiplayer game. So what’s the fun of playing it if you can’t link up with your friends?

No matter what you enjoy playing, whether it’s Turf Wars, Salmon Run, or grinding the ranked ladder, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the end of the day, regardless of whether you want to grind alone or play with others.

If you want to play with friends, though, Nintendo has implemented a method that is both easy to do and hard to find if you don’t know where to look.

How to play online multiplayer with your friends

Image via Nintendo

When you go to pick a match in Salmon Run, Multiplayer, or Ranked, you will notice on the very bottom right an option that says “Solo” or “With Friends.”

Clicking the Right D-Pad will allow you to switch your lobby to play with friends. And then, when you go to load a match, you will be taken through the procedures to make a lobby that will allow you to invite people on your friends list.

First and foremost, everyone needs to have Nintendo Switch Online to play with each other. That’s a given but we felt we should make that obvious. You can also set a lobby to be password protected if you have multiple friends and only want certain ones to join.

Go through all the options and you’ll be playing with your friends in no time.