While Splatoon 3 does have a campaign mode, its main draw is its fast-paced, frenetic multiplayer battles. While all of them involve spreading paint, each multiplayer category has slightly different rules. Whether you’re facing off against players from around the world in Turf War and Anarchy Battles or teaming up with them to take on Salmonids in Salmon Run, the game just isn’t the same without other people.

If you’ve finished the campaign and want to try flexing your newfound skills in multiplayer or if you’re new to the series and don’t know how to start, we’ve got you covered. There’s so much to do in the Splatlands that it’s easy to get lost amid the bright lights and fresh outfits, so we’ve drawn up a roadmap to get you to whichever multiplayer match you want to try.

Here’s how to join a game in Splatoon 3.

How to join Turf War, Anarchy Battle, and Private Battle in Splatoon 3

All three of the game’s competitive multiplayer battles are housed under the same room. To join one of these matches, you’ll need to find the correct building. In this case, it’s a tall, somewhat angular tower with the Turf War logo on the front.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Enter through the front doors and you’ll be met with a brief loading screen. Afterward, you’ll be placed in a large dark room with several interactable objects. You’ll be able to use your weapon, bombs, and abilities in this room to warm up and practice before you join a match. You can also change your online username and purchase buffs in the form of food that increases the amount of money you get after each match for a period of time, for example.

If you just want to get into a match, head straight back and slightly to the right toward the dome room. Walking inside will bring up a menu that lists the different matches you can play. In the beginning, you’ll only have Turf War and Private Battle available to you; as you level up and gain additional experience, you’ll be able to play Anarchy Battles. (If you import your Splatoon 2 save data, you’ll be able to participate in Anarchy Battles earlier than other players.) Just select your preferred match type, and you’ll be put into a queue of other players until matchmaking can find you a suitable battle.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Once League Battle launches sometime in the future, you’ll be able to join those matches from here, too.

How to join Salmon Run in Splatoon 3

If you’re more interested in the cooperative side of things, Salmon Run might be for you. If you want to see what Grizzco’s all about and earn some sweet rewards along the way, head up Splatsville’s stairs and make a right once you reach the top. You’ll see a building with a large orange sign on the top. This is the Salmon Run building.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Once you enter the building, you’ll immediately start a conversation with Mr. Grizz. If this is your first time playing Salmon Run, you’ll need to go through a training session first. Otherwise, you’ll be able to jump into a match with other players and start flaying Salmonids.