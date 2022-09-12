How to get the Mr. Grizz Badge and Teddy Band in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players are all talking about a particular badge and item that has been popping up on players’ profiles and heads over the weekend—and for good reason.

The Mr. Grizz Badge and the Teddy Band are one of the best items to show off how much of a true Splatoon nerd you are. They are rare to find and are only awarded to players with the time and energy to pour into a certain section of the game.

So, how exactly do you unlock them both?

Mr. Grizz Badge and Teddy Band Location

Screengrab via Nintendo

Both items are unlocked at the same time, so you won’t need to do too much extra effort to get them. They are, however, some of the hardest items to unlock in the whole of Splatoon 3 and will test your skill as a player, as well as your patience.

To unlock both the badge and the gear, you will need to complete every level in the Story Mode to unlock the secret level After Alterna. This level is a start-to-finish hellscape with no checkpoints players will need to complete in one go.

It is by far not for everyone, and getting both the Teddy Band and the Badge represents a player that has gone over the odds to prove themselves. So if you see any player with these items, give them a much-needed Fresh upvote.

If you are against them, however, good luck getting a win.