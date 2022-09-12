How to get the Judd Badge in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players are obsessed with two things: badges and lockers, with Nintendo hiding most of the unlockables behind secrets for players to find.

On the badge front, players have been seeking down everyone currently on offer with Judd, the beloved cat judge of the series, being one of the most sought-after ones. You can find his smug face appearing on the banners of some players. But that does pose the question.

But how on earth do you unlock it?

Judd Badge Unlock Requirements

Image via Nintendo

To unlock the Judd Badge, you just need to win a lot of games of Turf War, the normal multiplayer game mode in the game.

Once you win 50 games total—not in a row or through any special means, just 50 games in total—you will unlock the Judd Badge in your inventory. It’s then a simple case of going to the terminal in the Lobby and equipping it as one of your three badge options on your profile.

It’s relatively simple. But now the question remains is there a Li’l Judd badge at all? And how many wins will players need to win to unlock it if there is one? Guess we will have to wait and see to find out.