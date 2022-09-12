Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 throws collectibles by the truckload at fans in this iteration. Players can gather as many badges, skins, and weapons as their hearts desire.

Badges are a great way to display all the progress you’ve made in Splatoon 3.

One friendly sea anemone can provide fans with some of the most desirable badges in the game. Harmony has her own store in Hotlantis and can provide players with the Harmony Badge.

How to get the Harmony Badge in Splatoon 3

It’s quite simple, spend 100,000 dollars at her store and you’ve got yourself a Harmony badge. Players will have to save up and get spending to get their mitts on Harmony’s badge.

Yep — it’s that easy! Though it is a bit of a steep price…

The Splatoon 3 badge grind doesn’t end there though; with other badgers like the Mr. Grizz badge, players will have to pedal to the metal to collect them all.

Image via Nintendo

Splatoon 3 was released Sept. 9 on Nintendo Switch, with the game already making its mark on fans. This iteration has been incredibly well received with fans praising its balanced weaponry and upgraded customization.

Splatoon 3’s storyline delves deeper into the history of the Octarians, but if that’s not your vibe, multiplayer has been improved upon dramatically too.