Splatoon 3’s badges seem to be endless. Players can collect as many badges as they want, as long as they have the grind mindset. Badges can be available for a certain amount of points or can be unlocked by leveling up weapons, and badges can be acquired just by playing the game.

Here’s how to unlock the rare “Callie and Marie” badge in-game.

How to get the Callie and Marie badge in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Players can get their hands on the Callie and Marie badge easily, all they have to do is to completely upgrade the Hero suit.

Your hero gear is a single-player item. It’s the suit Agent 3 dons throughout the story, and after each section has been unlocked, therein lies your prize. Players will have to use Upgrade points to increase your hero suits effects, with some upgrades needing Sadinium to become unlocked, to begin with.

Max out your Splatoon 3 gear, and you’ll get the badge.

Image via Nintendo

What Hero suit upgrades are there in Splatoon 3?

Here’s a list of all the upgrades for the Hero Suit