How to get Super Sea Snails in Splatoon 3

If you head over to Murch when you load up Splatoon 3 for the first time, you might see a particular resource that isn’t found anywhere in the game.

These, of course, are the legendary Super Sea Snails. A special currency that you can use to upgrade your gear or scrub a sub ability slot. They have been a part of the series for some time now and return once again for players to grind out.

They are only available through a special method, which we will explain down below.

Super Sea Snail location in Splatoon 3

Super Sea Snails can only be acquired through Splatfests, which run whenever Nintendo want them to. Each Splatfest will happen on a set period of days and the more you compete and win, the more Super Sea Snails you’ll be able to get when it ends.

Depending on your Splatfest level at the end of the event and if you are on the winning or losing team, you can get a different amount of Super Sea Snails each. In Splatoon 2, the max you could get was 24 but it remains to be seen if this will be the same in the latest installment.

Once it ends, you are free to then use those Snails with Murch to unlock their true potential…