How to get Pearl and Marina Stickers in Splatoon 3

Pearl and Marina are seemingly nowhere in sight in Splatoon 3, with the Squid Sisters and Deep Cut filling most of the story and collectibles on offer—but the game does have some reference to the Off the Hook duo in the form of some handy locker items.

Hidden within the game are stickers of Pearl and Marina that you can collect to put in your locker in any way you want. But how exactly do you find them?

It’s not amiibo or locked behind a paywall, so don’t worry you won’t need to splurge cash to be able to show off your favorite idols. Instead, you need to rely on a bit of luck for them to appear.

Off the Hook Sticker Locations

Screengrab via Nintendo

The Pearl and Marina stickers can be found randomly in the General store. They are one of many random items that can spawn in the shop, however, so you need to go there every day in hopes one of the two sticker sets spawn.

Once they do, it’s a case of buying them so long as you have the codes to afford them. You can then go about decorating your locker using them like so many others have. But be sure to buy a lot if you really want to plaster your locker to make it into an Off the Hook shrine.