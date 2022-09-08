How to change your nickname in Splatoon 3

A player’s gamertag or nickname is one of the most important elements in a multiplayer title. While it has nothing to do with gameplay, a nickname can offer players notoriety when they’re tearing it up in an online environment. Having a recognizable gamertag could lead to players finding new friends or allowing their existing friends to find them easier.

In Splatoon 3, the same rings true. However, perhaps players might want to go with a different nickname than their current one when they first hop on Splatoon 3.

Starting out in Splatoon 3, your nickname will be whatever the name of your current Switch account is. While some members of the community might never bother to change this, others will want to alter it right away.

Unfortunately, you will need to complete a small checklist in order to change your nickname in Splatoon 3.

Changing your Splatoon 3 nickname

For starters, you will need to complete your first Turf War Battle match in Splatoon 3. This serves as your tutorial to the game and is a requirement to change your nickname and also access the rest of the game.

After completing a Turf War Battle for the first time, you will see a message pop up in-game that notifies you of your newfound ability to change nicknames.

From here, you will need to go to the monitor next to the elevator you go in to start a match in the main lobby. At this monitor, you will be able to input a nickname with a maximum of 10 characters. This nickname can be whatever you want, but there are some restrictions on what words you can enter. For example, any profane word or expression is prohibited. If you manage to slip one through, you might still be at risk of a ban if another player reports you.

Upon choosing a nickname, your ID number will also change. However, be forewarned, as you will not be able to switch nicknames anytime you want. After you pick one nickname, you have to wait a period before you can change it again.

If you also want to customize your ID further, you can change the banner design and color, badges, and title. All of this can be done by going into the Splatoon 3 Gear menu and hitting “Edit” on your ID.

As you play more and more, you will unlock additional Splatoon 3 customization options, so don’t get too attached to a certain ID look right at the start of the game.