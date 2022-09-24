Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3

If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time.

One of these includes the introduction of a new Splatfest Battle Pro mode. Don’t let this confuse you, the mode has nothing to do with a Splatfest ranked mode and is just another way for players to enjoy the game based on their circumstances.

Splatfest Battle Open and Pro Differences Explained

When it comes down to it, the main difference between Pro and Open battles is simple. Pro will only allow Solo players to take part whereas Open allows you to play with friends.

Pro is made for those who don’t have anyone to play with, so they won’t be matched against potential teams of four who are communicating with each other at all times, giving them a bigger advantage. So if you are a solo player, pick Pro mode.

Each mode also has its own Clout point meter and both modes offer points towards the big Splatfest victory. Both also reward you with EXP for your Splatfest Rank and Title, so there isn’t any difference other than how many people can join it.