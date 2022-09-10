Clutch solo Wipeouts highlight Splatoon 3’s launch day as tournaments get into full swing

The best streamers, players, and content creators out there have been showing off their stuff.

Splatoon 3 has been out for over a day now, but the best streamers, content creators, and players have already started to prove themselves as they look to rise to the top.

In ranked and casual play, some of the game’s biggest personalities have showcased their skills against their opponents, leading to some interesting plays. A lot of the game’s top talents have been wiping out teams, securing quadra kill team Wipeouts on the first day that are just a joy to watch.

I SAID I WOULD WIN US THE GAME AND SO I DID #Splatoon3 TRI SLOSHER WIPEOUT pic.twitter.com/DxRmHionrU — Shíлэx✘⚡ BIG HOUSE 😜🔜 (@ShinxShinexx) September 9, 2022

Stamper goes hard pic.twitter.com/SDLaIA4MM3 — Crim @ Splatoon 3 (@Crimmothy) September 10, 2022

Despite the community’s outrageous plays, the game just cracked over 100,000 views on Twitch during its peak and currently sits at a respectable 58,000 total viewers at the time of writing, most of these coming from the game’s loyal Japanese following.

Still, there is no denying that the community behind the game, despite how small, is one of its most vocal and passionate. Players will already be gearing up for a few upcoming tournaments, including a huge Splatoon 3 tournament at The Big House in October, alongside other huge Nintendo games like Super Smash Bros.

Riptide, an event hosting Splatoon and Smash tournaments, is now underway with Splatoon 2’s swansong. The event also hosted one of the first Splatoon 3 tournaments to celebrate launch weekend, where test1 came out on top.

With a lot on the horizon, there is a lot to get excited about for Splatoon fans, though it’ll be interesting to see if the community can hold and build on the game’s small successes as it looks to expand its esports scene to rival other games around it.