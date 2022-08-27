All Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere start and end times

Prior to the launch of Splatoon 3, Nintendo is letting fans indulge in all the splat-tastic action with yet another “Global Testfire”-like event.

Players can download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere free from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. This will allow them to participate in the first Splatfest for the upcoming sequel, featuring a battle between Team Rock, Team Paper, and Team Scissors led by the members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Fyre, and Big Man, respectively.

Before players enter Splatsville for this brief teaser event, they will have the opportunity to traverse the new central hub and all it has to offer. They will be able to enter all the new stores, interact with the various NPCs, and create drawings for other players to see. However, players cannot earn coins or experience for further character customization.

For 12 hours today, the Splatfest will allow players to try multiple new weapons and special weapons and explore new stages. The final six hours of the event will place players in the new Tricolor Turf War, where three teams of four players battle at once.

The progress players make during the Splatfest World Premiere, including the creation of the player’s Inkling or Octoling, will not be transferred to the full version of the game when it releases on Sept. 9.

Here are all of the starting times for the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere, taking place for 12 hours today only.

Splatfest World Premiere start and end times

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 12pm to 12am

Central Daylight Time (CT): 11am to 11pm

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 9am to 9pm

Coordinated Universal Time (UT): 4pm to 4am (16:00 to 4:00)

British Summer Time (BT): 5pm to 5am (17:00 to 5:00)

Central European Summer Time (CET): 6pm to 6am (18:00 to 6:00)