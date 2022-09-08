One of the hallmarks of the Splatoon series is the ability to customize your squid kid’s gear. Whether you’re playing as an Inkling or an Octoling, you’ll want to make sure your outfit is as flashy as your skills. Finding and equipping fun clothing combinations is half the fun of the game, as is showing off during the match.

New to Splatoon 3 are even more customizable options to make sure you stand out both inside and outside of battle. Besides clothing, you can also customize your locker, a structure that shows off your style to other squid kids you’ve played with recently, and your Splashtag, a decorative banner around your username. Where can you purchase all of this fresh gear? In Splatoon 3‘s shops, of course. Before you can show off, you’ll need to get shopping first.

Here’s a guide to all of the shops in Splatoon 3, including what you can buy at each one.

Naut Couture

Run by nautilus Gnarly Eddy and his tiny snail helper Nails, Naut Couture sells all manner of headgear. Players can purchase hats, headbands, glasses, masks, and more with the coins they’ve earned through playing the game’s multiplayer modes. As in Splatoon 2, all items in each shop rotate on a real-time basis, so you’ll have a few hours to buy what’s on display before it’s swapped out for different gear.

Man-o’-Wardrobe

Man-o’-Wardrobe is the place to find all kinds of body gear for your squid kid. From T-shirts to jackets to long-sleeve shirts, it can all be found here. The shop is run by Jel La Fleur, an eccentric jellyfish who’ll teach the player everything they could ever want to know about fashion. Tops, like headgear and shoes, grant small buffs to a variety of actions in battle. These buffs can be combined to “spec” your squid kid into one direction or make them a better all-around fighter.

Crush Station

Crush Station is managed by the imposing-looking but teddy-bear-hearted Mr. Coco. He sells all the foot-related gear, including sneakers, sandals, formal shoes, swim shoes, and more. Like the other two shops, you’ll need to play the game for a bit to work up the cash to buy many of its items.

Ammo Knights

Ammo Knights is where squid kids can head to find the best weapons in town. Run by returning character Sheldon, players can choose from a range of powerful weapons here, including Dualies, Splattershots, Splat Rollers, and more. Unlike the previous three shops, Sheldon doesn’t accept money. Instead, you’ll have to exchange Sheldon Licenses for weapons. Sheldon Licenses can be earned by leveling up and using the same weapons repeatedly to build proficiency. Weapons correspond to your level, so it’s harder to just buy a powerful tool outright.

Hotlantis

If you’re looking to buy locker items, decorations and phrases for your Splashtag, and seasonal gear, head over to Hotlantis. Run by Harmony—a customer who never really left, so management just put her in charge—the shop’s stock rotates on a seasonal basis thanks to its selection of catalogs. Money can be exchanged for any of the available items. Nintendo plans to introduce a new catalog every three months for the next two years, so plenty of new gear will become available later for enterprising players.