What to expect from 2024 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic has confirmed its digital showcase for August, with the event set to reveal all of the updates for the company’s titles as well as new IPs in development, from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to Project Minerva and Tempest Rising.

Here’s everything we’re expecting to see at the THQ Digital Showcase.

What we’re expecting from THQ Digital Showcase 2024

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was confirmed last month. Image via Warhorse

This event will introduce fans to several highly anticipated games. One is Gothic Remake, developed by the team at Alkimia Interactive. This Spanish studio is trying to recreate, as faithfully as possible, the world of Myrtana. The game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5, a complete remake of 2001, and will be released for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Another soon-to-be-revealed title that has a lot of hype is Titan Quest 2. Grimlore Games is developing this Diablo-style ARPG on Unreal Engine 5. This title was announced in the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase last year with a cinematic trailer. This year, the studio could finally reveal gameplay and even a release date.

The same procedure as last year? Our annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase returns on August 2, 2024!



Join us for new announcements, exciting updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II and much more.#THQNordic2024 pic.twitter.com/uW5M4lOGNN — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 2, 2024

Warhorse, the studio behind Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, recently announced the game will be twice as large as its predecessor. This IP will likely be part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. The studio will likely reveal a release date.

Grimlore Games is also working on Project Minerva, an IP that may receive mention during the event, though it’s still in its early stages of development. In the meantime, Mirage Game Studios is developing Space for Sale, which portrays the player as a space real estate agent who has to build luxury homes. The title’s idea is to discover exotic places that meet the demands of the buyer, which include any kind of creature in the landscape.

Another title that could be shown off is Tempest Rising, an RTS by Slipgate Ironworks, 2B Games, and 3D Realms, which draws inspiration from games such as Command & Conquer, particularly the Red Alert saga. There is a demo available for this game, but no confirmed date.

Tempest Rising is a new RTS. Image via 3D Realms

Another title that could be introduced in the upcoming event is Wreckreation, a game that allows you to create your own tracks with every kind of wacky feature, like a Hot Wheels racetrack. Three Fields Entertainment is developing this game, which will be available for the PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

How to watch 2024’s THQ Digital Showcase

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase will be live on the company’s official channels on YouTube and Twitch. The date will be Aug. 2. It goes live at 2pm PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9 pm CEST, and 10pm EEST.

