What is Haste in Remnant 2? Explaining the status effect

Remnant 2 has so many buffs, skills, traits, status effects, and more that it can be hard to remember exactly what each of them does.

If you’re confused about what the Haste buff is, you’re not alone. We’re here to explain exactly how it can help you out.

How Haste works in Remnant 2

The Remnant 2 Haste status effect is a buff that increases your speed. When you’re under the effect of Haste, you can dodge, run, sprint, reload, aim, shoot, cast, and swing melee weapons faster by seven percent. This can allow you to make near-miss dodges that would’ve taken you out otherwise.

Haste is especially good for classes that don’t prioritize speed. Challengers and Engineers can sometimes have a tough time getting away from tricky situations, and they eat a lot of damage as a result. This also applies to any player that wants to wear heavy armor.

It’s also great for making an already fast archetype like the Gunslinger even quicker on the draw. Remnant 2 is all about optimizing buffs and stacks from different sources to create a unique playstyle.

How to use Haste effectively in Remnant 2

Several skills, rings, and amulets—like Anastasija’s Inspiration—provide you with stacking Haste benefits. The haste effect stacks, so you can apply it several times to move even quicker. By getting it from multiple sources, you can optimize your build to focus on Haste and you’ll be an agile ninja in combat.

The Summoner’s Regrowth trait can provide you with a permanent uptick in Haste, so the Summoner is a strong choice of secondary archetype for a Haste build.

In a game packed with monsters that can swarm you and overwhelm you fast, it’s always good to be one step faster.

