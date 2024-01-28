Category:
What is a Featured Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Finding featured cookies are easy!
Jazmine Corniel
Jazmine Corniel
|
Jan 27, 2024
A promotional image of various characters from Cookie Run Kingdom with the number seven.
Image via Devsisters

Games can offer different mechanics that can be confusing for some players. In Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll notice the Featured Cookie mechanic, and knowing how to use it can come in handy. If you’re looking to earn bonuses in the game, keep reading.

Let’s find out together what the Featured Cookie does in Cookie Run Kingdom

What is the Featured Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom and what does it do?

A promotional image of various characters from Cookie Run Kingdom
Featured Cookies are beneficial for your kingdom. Image via Devsisters

In Cookie Run Kingdom you’ll have an opportunity to earn bonuses and buffs for your kingdom by using the Featured Cookie mechanic. You can select different cookies when you’re playing and building up your kingdom. A Featured Cookie is a temporary cookie that gives you a buff.

You have probably noticed an option to play in the Kingdom Arena with a Featured Cookie in your task list. Here’s how you can use a Featured Cookie during your gameplay. 

  • Go into your Kingdom Arena menu.
  • Click the Arena Seasons button to find the Featured Cookie button at the bottom. 
  • Click on this button to activate and show which cookies are featured.

What cookies are currently featured in Cookie Run Kingdom

Featured Cookies are not permanent and have a time limit before their effects run out. Cookies that are featured will always change as the developers work on updates. This gives you time to try out events or arena challenges as you wait for the announcement of a new featured cookie.

Currently, the featured cookies are Silverbell Cookie, Black Pearl Cookie, and Rebel Cookie. When you obtain these cookies you will receive a buff that will boost your attack by five percent in the arena. The cookies will be buffed from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20. Normally, a major update or new season will rotate Featured Cookies, so check the Kingdom Arena menu regularly for any changes.

