Starfield: How to complete the Alternating Currents mission

The main quests in Starfield will only scratch the surface of what the game offers. Side quests like the Alternating Currents mission allow you to take a deeper dive into Starfield’s universe, and completing them will also be quite rewarding with the bounties adding up.

The Alternating Currents mission in Starfield is one of the earlier side quests. It begins after completing the “Tapping the Grid” quest. After choosing the right dialogue option with Louisa Reyez in Starfield, the Alternating Currents mission will begin, and you won’t get to rest until you collect all the required evidence.

Alternating Currents walkthrough in Starfield

To start the Alternating Currents sidequest in Starfield, you’ll need to speak with Louisa Reyez who will be waiting for you in front of the Trade Authority.

Before starting this quest, I made sure to stock up on Digipicks as they are required at the later stages of the Alternating Currents.

Interact with Louisa Reyez and choose the “I’ve got your back” dialogue option. Follow Louisa and talk to her after meeting with Zoe Kaminski. Calm Louisa down during the second talk and assure her that everything will be fine. When Zoe returns to the room, you’ll be asked to locate Junction Box 36B. Follow the blue marker and activate Junction Box 36B. Follow the new blue markers and activate Junction Box 45A. After activating Junction Box 45A, you’ll need to go to the Residential District where you’ll find Junction Box 101F. Head inside the Athena Tower Apartment after interacting with the Junction Box 101F. Use a digipick to unlock the door and collect the evidence from the computer. Hand over the evidence to either Louisa or Zoe.

Zoe Kaminski will agree to help to Louisa, but you’ll still end up doing the leg work. Screenshot by Dot Esports The final stage of the quest where you’ll need to download the evidence from a computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your longer history with Louisa will make it easier to decide at the end when you need to pick someone to hand over the evidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the quest, I decided to give the evidence to Louisa since I had been siding with her from the beginning. Both will reward you with 2,000 credits for your efforts, so you can choose the character that feels closer to you.

The most challenging part of the Alternating Currents quest was the final digipicking part for me since I didn’t originally have any on me the first time. I had to leave the apartment and get digipicks to proceed with the remaining steps.

About the author