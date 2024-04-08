Category:
Where to find the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

The Chest of Fortune is a fortune indeed.
Sea of Thieves Chest of Fortune
The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves was introduced in season nine and holds precious treasure. Any pirate traversing the high seas will want to get their hands on the valuable goods that the Chest of Fortune holds.

Here’s how to find the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

What is the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves Chest of Fortune.
The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves is an extremely rare treasure that is associated with the Gold Hoarders. The unique chest moves to a new location each season. In season ten, the Chest of Fortune was found in the Fort of Fortune vault. In season eleven, it is located elsewhere.

Selling the Chest of Fortunte to the Gold Hoarders will help you progress the Fortune Favour’s commendation, so it is in your best interest to find the scarce chest. If you complete Grade One of the Fortune’s Favour commendation, you’ll be rewarded wiith the Fates of Fortune Ship cosmetics. Finding each relocated Chest of Fortune will present additional Grade achievements which will unlock more cosmetics. 

Where is the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves smokey and firey cloud that initiates the Skeleton Fleet.
In season eleven, the Chest of Fortune can be found once you sink the Skeleton Fleet during the rotating World event. The Skeleton Fleet is indicated by a silhouetted galleon made of grey smoke and thunder that is seen in the sky.

After scuttling the Skeleton Fleet, players will find the Chest of Fortune in the water amongst other bounties. 

Where to sell the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

Selling the Chest of Fortune to different trading companies will grant different rewards. The best trading company to sell the Chest of Fortune will be the Sovereign as it grants a safe and straightforward route. 

Selling the Chest of Fortune to the Sovereigns, the Reaper’s Bones, or the Gold Hoarders will still count towards your progression with the Fortune’s Favour commendation.

Trading CompanyRewards
Sovereigns20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction
Reaper’s Bones20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction
Gold Hoarders20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction
Tip: Chest of Fortune is worth the Emissary points!

If sailing with any of these faction’s Emissary, you will gain an additional 70,000 Emissary value from the faction you sell the Chest of Fortune to.

Fate of Fortune Ship Set in Sea of Thieves

Fate of Fortune Set in Sea of Thieves
The Fates of Fortune ship set can be obtained by completing the entire Fortune’s Favour commendation which currently includes only three Grades. There are more Grades planned for future seasons which will reveal more Fates of Fortune cosmetics. 

For now, Grade Three is the furthest you can go. Here is what you can unlock by completing Fortune’s Favour up to Grade Three:

  • Figurehead
  • Hull
  • Sails
  • Cannon
  • Flag
  • Capstan
  • Wheel
ItemGradeCost
Fates of Fortune FigureheadGrade One600,000 Gold
Fates of Fortune SailsGrade One600,000 Gold
Fates of Fortune HullGrade One400,000 Gold
Fates of Fortune CannonGrade Three400,000 Gold
Fates of Fortune FlagGrade Three50,000 Gold
The Fates of Fortune CapstanGrade Three400,000 Gold
And the Fates of Fortune WheelGrade Three400,000 Gold

To complete the entirety of Fortune’s Favour Grade One, you must hand in 30 Chests of Fortune to either Reaper’s Bones, the Gold Hoarders, or the Sovereign, which means defeating 30 Skeleton Fleet World Events.

To complete the entirety of Fortune’s Favour Grade Three, you must hand in 90 Chests of Fortune to the same factions listed above. This means you are required to defeat 90 Skeleton Fleet World Events in total.

While the grind is real with the Chest of Fortune, wearing the Fates of Fortune ship set upon your boat will let players know you are a master at turning in the most valuable treasures and are not to be messed with.

