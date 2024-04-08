Where to find the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves was introduced in season nine and holds precious treasure. Any pirate traversing the high seas will want to get their hands on the valuable goods that the Chest of Fortune holds.

Here’s how to find the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves.

What is the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves. Image via Rare

The Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves is an extremely rare treasure that is associated with the Gold Hoarders. The unique chest moves to a new location each season. In season ten, the Chest of Fortune was found in the Fort of Fortune vault. In season eleven, it is located elsewhere.

Selling the Chest of Fortunte to the Gold Hoarders will help you progress the Fortune Favour’s commendation, so it is in your best interest to find the scarce chest. If you complete Grade One of the Fortune’s Favour commendation, you’ll be rewarded wiith the Fates of Fortune Ship cosmetics. Finding each relocated Chest of Fortune will present additional Grade achievements which will unlock more cosmetics.

Where is the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves?

The Skeleton Fleet World Event is indicated by a grey galleon-like cloud. Image via Rare

In season eleven, the Chest of Fortune can be found once you sink the Skeleton Fleet during the rotating World event. The Skeleton Fleet is indicated by a silhouetted galleon made of grey smoke and thunder that is seen in the sky.

After scuttling the Skeleton Fleet, players will find the Chest of Fortune in the water amongst other bounties.

Where to sell the Chest of Fortune in Sea of Thieves

Selling the Chest of Fortune to different trading companies will grant different rewards. The best trading company to sell the Chest of Fortune will be the Sovereign as it grants a safe and straightforward route.

Selling the Chest of Fortune to the Sovereigns, the Reaper’s Bones, or the Gold Hoarders will still count towards your progression with the Fortune’s Favour commendation.

Trading Company Rewards Sovereigns 20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction Reaper’s Bones 20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction Gold Hoarders 20,000 gold, Reputation with the faction

Tip: Chest of Fortune is worth the Emissary points! If sailing with any of these faction’s Emissary, you will gain an additional 70,000 Emissary value from the faction you sell the Chest of Fortune to.

Fate of Fortune Ship Set in Sea of Thieves

The Fates of Fortune Ship cosmetics received after selling the Chest of Fortune to the Gold Hoarders. Image via Rare

The Fates of Fortune ship set can be obtained by completing the entire Fortune’s Favour commendation which currently includes only three Grades. There are more Grades planned for future seasons which will reveal more Fates of Fortune cosmetics.

For now, Grade Three is the furthest you can go. Here is what you can unlock by completing Fortune’s Favour up to Grade Three:

Figurehead

Hull

Sails

Cannon

Flag

Capstan

Wheel

Item Grade Cost Fates of Fortune Figurehead Grade One 600,000 Gold Fates of Fortune Sails Grade One 600,000 Gold Fates of Fortune Hull Grade One 400,000 Gold Fates of Fortune Cannon Grade Three 400,000 Gold Fates of Fortune Flag Grade Three 50,000 Gold The Fates of Fortune Capstan Grade Three 400,000 Gold And the Fates of Fortune Wheel Grade Three 400,000 Gold

To complete the entirety of Fortune’s Favour Grade One, you must hand in 30 Chests of Fortune to either Reaper’s Bones, the Gold Hoarders, or the Sovereign, which means defeating 30 Skeleton Fleet World Events.

To complete the entirety of Fortune’s Favour Grade Three, you must hand in 90 Chests of Fortune to the same factions listed above. This means you are required to defeat 90 Skeleton Fleet World Events in total.

While the grind is real with the Chest of Fortune, wearing the Fates of Fortune ship set upon your boat will let players know you are a master at turning in the most valuable treasures and are not to be messed with.

