Sea of Thieves on PS5 will hit different after reaching historic player milestone

Just as Sea of Thieves is about to launch on PS5, the game reached a historic milestone of 40 million players, ensuring the seas are filled with excitement and ready to greet new pirates setting sail.

In a blog post on April 17, Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate celebrated this phenomenal achievement. “40 million players across Xbox, Windows 10 and Steam is an amazing milestone to be able to talk about, and of course it wouldn’t have happened without you—our brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves,” the post says.

The seas are packed with pirates. Image via Rare

Joe added that he’s excited about “getting to expand our community even further, as we’re just days away from launching on PlayStation®5 and introducing a whole new plethora of pirates to our shared world.” Sea of Thieves has already become the most-preordered game on the PlayStation Store, indicating it might be in for another record milestone once it finally launches on April 30.

For PS5 players, the experience will be vastly different compared to when it launched on PC back in 2020. Over the last four years, Sea of Thieves has had multiple seasonal updates that improved (and sometimes overhauled) its core features, as well as introducing new content, including crossovers with some of the biggest pirate franchises in the world: Pirates of the Caribbean and Monkey Island.

Aside from existing content, pirates should brace themselves for more major additions Rare has planned throughout 2024, from introducing new weapons for the first time to reintroducing Flameheart as a new terrifying and unpredictable world event.

