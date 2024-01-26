How to get the Frog Lantern in Sea of Thieves

Every new season in Sea of Thieves brings new rewards and cosmetics for players to chase. One of the most sought-after items in season 11 is a hilarious frog-looking lantern. If you want to the Frog Lantern, here’s how to get this amphibian light source in Sea of Thieves.

How to unlock the Fog-Piercing Frog Lantern in Sea of Thieves

No one can hide from this lantern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fog-Piercing Frog Lantern is available on Renown level 70 of the season 11 season pass. It’s a free reward so you don’t have to buy the Plunder Pass to get it. Once you reach level 70, the Frog Lantern will be added to your inventory and you’ll be able to equip it via any Equipment Chest.

To see your current progress of the season pass open the Pirate Log tab from the inventory menu, head to Season Eleven, and then Season Progress. There you can find all the rewards available in the season pass as well as how far away you are from unlocking them.

How to get Renown fast in Sea of Thieves

Level 70 is fairly high and since season 11 just kicked off, you are likely at the lower levels of the season pass. To level up you need to earn Renown and the best way to do that is to simply play the game. You get Renown for almost every action in Sea of Thieves and by completing Voyages and getting treasure, you can get more than 10 levels in a single session.

Weekly and monthly Trials have more specific Deeds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you still want to focus on leveling up the season pass, check out the Trials tab in the Pirate Log. Trials are sets of different missions (also known as Deeds) you can complete to earn Renown. The best Trials you can start doing are Seasonal Trials as those feature a lot of basic tasks like replaying the Maiden Voyage, visiting islands, and cashing in treasure. Knock them down one by one and you’ll unlock the Frog Lantern in no time.