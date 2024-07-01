Sol’s RNG codes – Does Sol’s RNG have codes?

Sol’s RNG is one of the most popular games currently available on Roblox, and you may be wondering if there are codes available—a question we have the answer to.

Codes in Roblox provide boosts in games like Sol’s RNG, allowing you to earn free goods or boosting your chances of a rare drop, and the gameplay of Sol’s RNG is perfectly crafted towards a codes feature.

Not every game in Roblox has codes available, however, and we’ve got everything you need to know about a codes feature in Sol’s RNG.

Does Sol’s RNG have codes?

No luck yet. Image via Roblox

No, there are currently no codes available for Sol’s RNG, and when you look in the game, there isn’t a location or a menu for you to input codes. However, codes may be added in a future update.

On the official Sol’s RNG Roblox page, it states the “game’s codes are mostly server-based,” which suggests a code system will be coming in a future update. For the time being, however, you cannot redeem codes in Sol’s RNG.

Instead, you have to rely on crafting and luck to get better auras in Sol’s RNG, which can be quite time-consuming—particularly if you’re looking to fast-track your way to a Jackpot Gauntlet or the Bank.

We’ll update this article accordingly if a codes feature is added to Sol’s RNG in a future update.

