Zofia’s ‘Jill Valentine’ skin is now available in Rainbow Six Siege

The first Rainbow Six Siege – Resident Evil crossover skin is now live.

The Jill Valentine elite uniform will be available on Zofia, an operator tailored to entry fragging, and arguably one of R6‘s strongest characters.

The skin pays homage to the S.T.A.R.S. unit of Resident Evil infamy, and includes skins for Zofia’s KS70 Lifeline grenade launcher, M762, LMG-E, and RG15 pistol. It also comes with an elite Zofia chibi charm.

According to R6‘s Year Six Reveal Panel, this won’t be the only Resident Evil – Rainbow Six Siege crossover coming during Year Six.

Another exciting cosmetic feature set to release during this year of content is Elite 2.0. In R6, when you purchase an elite skin, you can’t mix and match headgears with different uniforms. That changes with Elite 2.0, and you’ll even be able to add the elite victory animation to non-elite combinations of uniforms and headgear.

In short, you’ll be able to personalize your operator’s look like never before. There is no reported timetable for Elite 2.0’s release, but it is expected sometime during Year Six.

Zofia has another elite skin available, “Duch Bojowy,” an homage to her Polish roots.

The Jill Valentine crossover elite skin will be available in the Shop for 1800 R6 Credits.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.