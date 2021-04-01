Y6S1.1 patch deployed for console R6

The Y6S1.1 patch will finally be deployed today for the console version of Rainbow Six Siege. And yes, Ubisoft has confirmed that this is not an April Fools’ joke.

The patch comes with tons of small fixes. Streamer mode was added to the game in this patch, even though it’s just client-side and doesn’t hide your name in the lobby from other players. Another player comfort feature is coming with this patch: better charm organization. The charms will be sorted by rarity and alphabetically.

🛠 Y6S1.1 Maintenance 🛠



The Y6S1.1 patch will be deployed on consoles today, April 1st.



🎮Xbox: 09:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC

🎮PlayStation: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC

⏲Downtime: ~ 30 mins



Patch Notes 🔗https://t.co/z06b8MpCQG



Disclaimer: We promise this isn't an April Fools' joke 😇 pic.twitter.com/tO4lDrjXi0 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 1, 2021

This patch also fixes the “knife-peek” exploit where players would knife while quickly leaning around corners to gain visual information at little risk of getting killed. There was even an issue with standing while entering the observation tools. Players could break their hitbox and gain a second or so of visual information with no risk of damage. That’s also been fixed.

In addition, the patch fixes an issue with Montagne’s hipfire and a ton of minor problems with Flores’s RCE-Ratero drone, mostly due to how the Ratero interacts with Mozzie’s Pests.

While this isn’t a holistic fix to the problems R6 has right now, it’s a good start. From a marketing standpoint, some form of a streamer mode is well needed and the knife-peek exploit was being abused in high Elo ranked play, as well as professional play.

You can read the full patch notes on Ubisoft’s website.

