XSET parts ways with drip, Jarvis to stand in

Jarvis will play with the team for the rest of Stage Two.

XSET has benched Adam “drip” Kolodkin, the Rainbow Six Siege team announced today. Sam Jarvis will play in his place while the team looks for a replacement.

Teams can only make changes during the “transfer windows,” according to the Rainbow Six Siege Global Circuit rulebook. But an exemption is allowed for coaches replacing benched players. The team can’t officially sign another player to replace drip until Aug. 23.

We have decided to mutually part ways with @DripBoolin in Rainbow 6 Siege. XSET’s head coach @smjrvs will be stepping in and playing with the team the rest of the Stage 2. pic.twitter.com/H0CrmukJFJ — XSET (@XSET) June 29, 2021

XSET have struggled in their inaugural NAL season. They finished the first stage with a sole victory, a 7-5 upset over DarkZero. They notched a total of five points during the stage, three for their regulation win and two for a pair of 8-7 losses. XSET have started the second stage of the season with more of the same, three losses in a row to Disrupt, Soniqs, and Oxygen respectively.

XSET co-founder Marco Mereu confirmed to Dot Esports that Jarvis will move back to his coaching position in the third stage. “I promise you come Stage One of next season this will be a different team,” Mereu said. “We are in Siege for the long haul and never thought it would be easy.”

With only five more games left in the stage, time is running out for XSET to snag those all-important placements that will save them from playing in a relegation match at the end of the season.

XSET take on beastcoast in the first match of the day on June 30. Based on raw placement points, that will be XSET’s best chance to right their ship and get their first win of the stage.