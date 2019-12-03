Xbox R6 players report connectivity issues following Shifting Tides update

The launch of Rainbow Six: Siege’s Operation Shifting Tides has gone smoothly on PC and PS4, but Xbox players have been experiencing severe connection issues.

It’s only been a short while since Operation Shifting Tides was pushed to live servers, and there’s already a bit of trouble for some Xbox users attempting to login. Players began noticing that something was off when they were unable to log into servers after the hour of maintenance had come and gone.

While these types of connectivity issues are unfortunately common, Xbox players are understandably upset. Ubisoft is working on a fix for these connection issues but it has no estimate on when the devs will resolve the issue.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter We’re aware that players are receiving error codes on XboxOne after the update. We’re currently investigating and will update when we have more information.

For now, it looks like Ubisoft is still investigating the cause of the issue. These types of issues are most commonly resolved within a few hours. The upside to this being such a common occurrence is that the fixes seem to hit quicker and quicker each time. While this provides little solace for those affected, it does indicate that the fix should hit Xbox consoles by the end of the day.

Operation Shifting Tides rolled out this morning on the PC and PS4 before Xbox. There is usually an hour between each platform, and this time Xbox fell last in the order. Fans can check the official Rainbow Six Siege Twitter or the Ubisoft support page for further updates.