When is Solis coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is jam-packed with new content and gameplay updates for new and long-term players alike to enjoy. The new Colombian operator Solis is joining the roster of defenders equipped with her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget that is perfect for gathering intel.

Solis to hit Rainbow Six Siege roster very soon

Solis and Operation Solar Raid will arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 6, alongside the season update, meaning fans only have to wait a few weeks before they can try the new character for themselves. Solis is the perfect character for players who enjoy gathering intel for their team, making it easier for them to navigate the map.

Solis is a medium-speed, medium-health operator, making her an excellent middle ground in most scenarios. She can use the P90 or ITA 12L as a primary weapon and has an SMG-11 as a secondary weapon.

Solar Raid is the final season of the year, but there is still plenty of content to enjoy before 2023. Players can now queue with their friends on other consoles with the newly supported cross-play feature.

Those who play Siege on multiple platforms can also finally enjoy cross-progression, allowing their progress, currencies, and items to be shared across all platforms.

The new map Nighthaven Labs will be available at the start of the season, too. This new area is designed to make players get creative as they engage the enemy and avoid getting comfortable since danger is always lurking around the corner.

Operation Solar Raid releases on Tuesday, Dec. 6.