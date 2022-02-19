When does Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1 start?

Rainbow Six Siege Year Seven Season One is adding a new operator and map, R6Fix reward system, Attacker Repick, and bringing other notable changes improving gameplay for all players. These significant updates will likely impact the operator meta, and players need to learn a new map for the first time in three years.

The new defender Azami is equipped with Kiba Barriers, capable of creating a bulletproof surface almost instantly, and will be available at the start of the season. The new map Emerald Plain won’t appear until the middle of the season, but players can try it early on the Test Server. This new map takes place in Ireland on a large estate used as a golf course where the elite conduct business behind closed doors.

Season One is also adding Attacker Repick, allowing players to change their operator during the Preparation Phase on offense. Players can use their drone to see what operators and abilities they’ll encounter during the round and adjust their operator or loadout as needed. A new incentive program is also coming to R6Fix, rewarding players for reporting issues and bugs they encounter.

Console players are also receiving Match Replay in Season One, allowing them to go over up to two hours of footage or 12 matches. A new Team Deathmatch mode is also coming to Siege, adding a casual experience to enjoy with friends or as a warm-up before jumping into an actual match.

These features and more will go live during Season One Demon Veil, which starts on Feb 21.