When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid come out?

The new operation is coming out just in time for the holiday season.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven that is adding a new operator, map, and a slew of updates and changes.

Solis is the final operator joining the Siege roster for the year, and Nighthaven Labs is introducing a new tactical playground for players to enjoy. Other significant updates, like Ranked 2.0 and crossplay and cross-progression, are also coming in the final significant update of the year.

So, when does Operation Solar Raid come out?

Siege players can expect Operation Solar Raid on all supported platforms on Dec. 6. Solis and Nighthaven Labs will be available at launch, meaning you won’t have to wait much longer for the exciting new content.

One of the most significant changes in Operation Solar Raid is the Ranked 2.0 update. Players will now have to grind through five divisions in each rank, which require 100 points earned through games to reach the next level. Players can also play with any friends regardless of rank since a new algorithm will ensure matches are balanced. MMR is now a hidden value referred to as Skill, which determines how quickly players climb through the ranks.

Siege fans who play on multiple platforms can also finally enjoy cross-progression, meaning they can level up the same account on different consoles or systems. Inventories will be transferred between platforms too, removing the annoyance of losing cosmetic items when switching between console and PC.

