When does Nighthaven Labs come out in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of 2022, bringing significant changes and updates to end the year on an exciting note. Fans can expect the new Columbian defender Solis to make an appearance and can fight their enemies on the new Nighthaven Labs map.

Many fans are excited to dive into the new map and season, but when does the Nighthaven Labs map come out?

Nighthaven Labs will be available at the season launch of Operation Solar Raid on Dec. 6. Players won’t have to worry about getting a chance to try the map since it will not be bannable for the duration of the season.

Nighthaven Labs is an extension of Nighthaven’s headquarters that forces players to change how they approach each round. Teams must avoid getting comfortable since the map offers several ways for enemies to flank positions. You can also take advantage of “unusual opportunities” across the map, according to Ubisoft, providing the perfect playground for innovative strategies.

The upcoming season is introducing a significant change to Siege’s ranked system with the Ranked 2.0 update. Each rank now features five divisions, requiring 100 points to reach the next rank. MMR is now called Skill, which determines who you’ll play in each match.

Friends don’t need to worry about queuing with friends in their same rank either since the update allows anyone to play together. A new algorithm will ensure teams are balanced and you can enjoy the new crossplay feature to play with friends on any platform.

Operation Solar Raid launches on Dec. 6.