What time does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Ember Rise start?

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest season Operation Ember Rise has been praised as a return to form for the game, but its release is still up in the air and a delay seems inevitable.

Typically, a Rainbow Six Siege season is ready for launch after three weeks on the Test Server (TS). There have been delays in the past and it looks like that’s where Ember Rise is heading. With no concrete release date or time, all fans have to go on now is a reply on Twitter from Rainbow Six Siege senior community developer Craig Robinson.

Craig Robinson on Twitter @BluntMyLife @Ubisoft We will have more information regarding Operation Ember Rise later today.

The lack of transparency is somewhat typical on Ubisoft’s end. The company plays its cards notoriously close to its chest when it comes to release dates. Oddly enough, almost everything else is leaked before the season launches, including the operators. What’s strange about this season is that the usual combination of indicators that accompany a three-week run on the TS have been a bit jumbled or non-existent.

Fans are used to getting teasers, free weekends, and operator videos that all signal an imminent season release. With Operation Ember Rise, fans got a free week from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 that was promoted heavily with Operation Ember Rise artwork, leading fans to assume that, although Ember Rise wouldn’t be available during the free week, it would launch directly after that. The game was even discounted up to 70 percent until Sept. 9, which is normally a move to get more players into the game in time for the release of a new season.

The only teaser fans were given was a brief video featuring Mira working on the new operators’ gadgets. The teaser could never be considered an operator introduction video. Fans were given some great operator introduction videos in Operation Phantom Sight, so it’s odd that there haven’t been any operator videos released yet, especially considering that the free weekend and discount days are over.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter New Operators need new gadgets. Luckily we have the best R&D Director in the business. Will you take a new approach or burn things down? Swing into action or set up an ambush? Join us this weekend for the Operation Ember Rise full reveal at #RaleighMajor.

Robinson will likely provide fans with an update later today with a delayed release date or window. Operation Ember Rise has Rainbow Six Siege looking much healthier than Operation Phantom Sight, so any delays at this point should be viewed with some optimism. Clash isn’t shooting anyone through her shield, IQ isn’t invisible, and the new operators are some of the most balanced ones to hit the TS in some time.

Operation Ember Rise was rumored to release on Sept. 10 but Ubisoft has failed to produce an official release date and time.