W7M’s second straight Six Major win puts them one step closer to perfect R6 season

With a 3-1 victory over LOS in the Rainbow Six Siege Atlanta Major grand finals, W7M has now won every Major during this cycle, and their eyes are now turning to the crown jewel in any player’s trophy case: the Six Invitational, a world title, and raising the hammer.

Despite being by far and away the most accomplished region in the modern era of Siege, a Brazilian team has only lifted the hammer once. Ninjas in Pyjamas took home the title over Team Liquid in the COVID-19-addled SI held in Paris.

Today’s victory by W7M means Brazil now ties Europe for most Major wins with four apiece. Europe leads the field in SI wins, however, with three hammers, tied with North America. During both the Copenhagen Major and the Atlanta Major, the only Majors held in 2023, Brazil was the only region to make the grand finals.

Not only have W7M won two Majors in a row, their status as grand finalists at SI 2023—the final event of the 2022 cycle—means they’ve been in every single prestige event’s grand finals during the last 12 months. Once, W7M was thought of as an up-and-comer R6 roster playing a fast, aggressive style of Siege that had the potential to upset better rosters. Now, they’re very clearly the odds-on favorite to win a world title.

Next, they have their sights on finally winning a world championship.

Their opponents, LOS, also from Brazil, fought their way through the last-chance qualifier and made a miracle run to the grand finals. To get to the grand finals, they fought their way through the NA DarkZero roster as well as one of LATAM’s most accomplished teams: FaZe Clan.

Fittingly, the next prestige competition in Rainbow Six Siege, the Six Invitational, will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from Feb. 13 to 24 next year.