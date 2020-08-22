Virtus Pro’s Rask pulls off incredible clutch against G2 in Rainbow Six EU August Major

It wasn't enough to take the map, but it was impressive.

In Rainbow Six Siege, players aren’t supposed to be able to easily clutch a one-vs-four situation. Conventional wisdom would dictate that the team with four players alive all play together and make sure that if the solo player takes out one of them, the rest are there to “trade” the kill and prevent series of one-vs-one fights.

During the EU August Major winners finals, however, G2 gave Alan “Rask” Ali of Virtus Pro that chance. Rask took it and utilized his game sense and trigger discipline to pull off the one-vs-four and notch an ace for the round.

Rask first traded a kill onto Ben “CTZN” McMillan. He then caught Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen looking for an extremely late trade through the Bakery door. After proning through an extremely small hole in the freezer wall, he assassinated Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen, who he caught while droning, not with his final teammate.

Finally, Rask killed superstar support Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen, who was caught between the timer, needing to plant the defuser, and Rask himself.

The play brought VP to a 2-1 lead on Kafe Dostoyevsky. VP dropped the first map of the EU mini-Major series to G2 with a 7-4 score.

VP ended up losing the map 7-5 and lost the series against G2 2-0. They will face BDS Esport next. G2 qualified for the grand final, and should VP defeat BDS, they will get another shot at upsetting G2.