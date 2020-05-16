Virtus Pro signs forZe eSports Rainbow Six Siege roster

The organization now has one of the best professional teams in the league.

Virtus Pro has joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene with the signing of the former forZe eSports roster, the organization announced today.

VP’s new roster has made a name for themselves throughout the last two years. The team made it to the semifinals in the Six Major European Qualifier, where they were eliminated by G2 Esports but still had an overall solid performance. The team went on to finish second in the Season 10 Challenger League and qualified for the ESL Season 11 Pro League.

Virtus.рro signs the Rainbow Six Siege roster from @forzegg! The current players, coach and team analyst joined the club 🔥



Read more here: https://t.co/vSbH4C3CRS pic.twitter.com/lDWpDMPddn — Virtus.pro (@virtuspro) May 16, 2020

The team struggled at the beginning of the season but turned things around after a roster change. The team signed Pavel “Amision” Chebatkov who helped forZe move up in rankings and secured a fifth-place finish.

ViP has one of the best teams in the league and has committed to long term contracts, which indicates how much faith they have in their lineup.

The org’s general manager Sergey Glamazda explained the decision to sign the talented roster and how they are excited to welcome new fans and do their best to bring home victories.

“We have watched the discipline development for a long time and looked at existing rosters from different regions,” Glamazda said. “Finally, we settled on forZe eSports players: we had a mutual interest with the players, and the organization was ready to conclude a transfer deal. We have signed long-term contracts and intend to play with the good perspectives in this field.”

The new VP team plays their first match against Crow Crowd in the Russian Major League Season 4 on May 23 to 24.