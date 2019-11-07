Ubisoft’s Alexander Karpazis shares insight about every Rainbow Six Siege operator

Ubisoft presentation director Alexander Karpazis gave fans a look into the thought process behind each operator’s creation in Rainbow Six Siege.

There are about 50 operators in Rainbow Six Siege and the roster will only continue to grow with the imminent reveal of Operation Shifting Tides. And Karpazis recently gave fans a better idea of how operators come to fruition in Siege in an interview with Wired.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter Check out this operator backstory speed-run from Presentation Director Alexander Karpazis and @WIRED. Each and every one. A – Z. Watch it here 🔗 https://t.co/cT31LBlV5z

Fans will be surprised to learn the origins of some of their favorite operators. For instance, the real-life event that inspired the memed-out operator Fuze is extremely dark and relatively disturbing. The event involved a botched hostage rescue that saw several casualties due to an untested gas being released into the building where the hostages were held. Fans of the game will recognize this risk-reward dynamic as something unique to Fuze since he’ll almost always “Fuze the hostage.”

Karpazis also mentions Jodi Foster’s character from renowned horror classic The Silence of the Lambs as the influence behind GSG9 operator IQ’s personality. Hibana’s X-KAIROS pellets were essentially modeled after a piece from a dev’s motorcycle, and to nobody’s surprise, Karpazis said Blackbeard is an operator the team “learned so much from his ability.” Fans of Siege will undoubtedly agree with Karpzis’ statement and might still harbor some residual resentment over the game-breaking operator.

If you’ve ever wondered about certain aspects of your favorite Siege operators, like why Lesion is the only operator wearing shorts or why he has a toothpick in his mouth, Karpazis likely has an answer for you in this interview.