Ubisoft unveils European esports plans for Rainbow Six

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six esports competition in Europe will begin in about one month with a newly-structured league featuring prominent organizations in the industry, the company announced today.

Starting June 22, the European League will consist of 10 teams facing off in round-robin online play, with matches taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The teams involved are Rogue, Virtus Pro, G2 Esports, Team Secret, Natus Vinceere, and Team Vitality. The competition will be broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube.

The league’s playoffs will be played in December and the league will use a relegation system with an additional relegation playoff to determine who’s removed from the league for next year.

Along with the European League, Ubisoft is adding a new “European Challenger League” to serve as a way for aspiring pros to get experience and exposure in the scene. That league will begin play in the fall. No other details were given regarding the format or schedule for the challenger league.

In addition to an overhaul in the R6 European esports structure, Ubisoft also announced plans to change the viewing experience for fans. Even though matches will happen online, the league will have broadcasts live from a new studio in France that will give them the capacity to add some features meant to enhance the fan experience.

Along with a dedicated analyst area, the studio will have “tools and material to assist the talents while they cast.” Ubisoft also promises “new types of content” to help supplement coverage of matches including editorial pieces, debates, and interactive content.