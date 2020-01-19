Ubisoft takes action against Rainbow Six Siege DDoS attackers

Ubisoft has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the website allegedly responsible for distributed denial-of-service (DDos) attacks against Rainbow Six Siege servers. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in California, lists several individuals from around the world.

DDos attacks have been a major problem in Rainbow Six Siege. Cheaters use the attacks to slow down matches and potentially crash servers to make the opposing team quit early. The cheaters would then receive ranked points while the other team suffered a penalty for leaving early.

The DDos attacks became such a problem that Ubisoft was forced to take action last September. Ubisoft implemented a robust plan to prevent the attacks and reduce the amount of matches that were impacted. The changes did result in a 93-percent reduction of attacks according to Ubisoft, and now they are tying up loose ends by eliminating the problem at the source.

The defendants allegedly operate a website called SNG.ONE. The website sells subscriptions that range in price from $30 per month all the way up to $299.85 for lifetime access to the server. Rainbow Six was not the only potential target for paying customers. A screenshot in the complaint lists other targets such as Fortnite, FIFA 20, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Ubisoft claims the defendants are “well aware of the harm” that their services provide. A now-deleted tweet from one or more of the defendants mocked Ubisoft’s effort to prevent the attacks. The defendants also knew a lawsuit was imminent, so they created a fake seizure notice on the website to “conceal evidence concerning their involvement,” according to the lawsuit. The defendants admitted to creating the fake seizure notice “in order to get Ubisoft to admit that they have a problem.”

Ubisoft has requested the courts shut down the websites and award damage and fees.